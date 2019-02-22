ORONO — Mitchell Fossier scored in the first period and Eduards Tralmaks added a goal in the second period Friday night as Maine earned a 2-1 victory against Boston College in a Hockey East game at Alfond Arena.

Fossier scored at 13:53 from Chase Pearson to give the Black Bears (12-14-4, 8-8-4) a lead against the Eagles (10-16-3, 9-7-3).

Maine made it 2-0 early in the second when Tralmaks scored from Pearson and Keith Muehlbauer.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 31 saves for Maine.

BASEBALL

MARYLAND SWEEPS MAINE: Hunter Parsons pitched eight shutout innings and struck out five to lead the Terrapins (3-2) to a 4-0 win in the first game against the Black Bears (0-6) at College Park, Maryland.

In the second game, Maryland took a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 win. Max Costes put Maryland ahead 2-0 in the first inning with a two-run double.

Maine cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Jake Roper, but Maryland added a run in the bottom half of the inning.

AUGUSTANA 6, BATES 4: The Vikings (4-0) scored twice in the top of the 10th inning and beat the Bobcats (0-4) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Augustana opened with two runs in the first inning. Bates answered with an unearned run in the second and Jack Arend’s run-scoring single in the third.

After a unearned Viking run in the fifth, Bates took its only lead with two runs in the seventh. Bryan Carter scored on Arend’s second RBI hit of the game, and Andrew Chi scored when Dan Trulls reached on an error.

Augustana tied it in the eighth without a hit.

SOFTBALL

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 6, MAINE 5: The Roadrunners (5-6) tied the game on Bailee Baldwin’s solo home run in the seventh, then won it later in the inning on Elexus Trenkle’s single to beat the Black Bears (0-1) at Beaumont, Texas.

Laurine German went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Maine’s 10-hit offense. Kelby Drews added a double and drove in two runs.

Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched the first three innings for the Black Bears, allowing three earned runs with a walk and a strikeout.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NICHOLS 13, ST. JOSEPH’S 9: Jeffrey Wenzel scored all four of his goals in the first half, including three straight in a 7:32 span of the second quarter, as the Bison won an opener at Standish.

Brendan Coates also had four goals and Casey Campanale added three for Nichols, which led 9-2 at halftime.

Devin Linscott scored three times and Shane Puleo had two assists for the Monks.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 93, SOUTHERN MAINE 58: Reserve Kelsey Santagata scored 20 points to lead five double-figure scorers, and the second-seeded Warriors (18-8) rolled past the No. 3 Huskies (16-11) in the Little East semifinals at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jenna Serrantino had 17 points, Lizzy Cretella and Anna Barry each added 11, and Mya Villard chipped in with 10 for the Warriors, who opened with a 24-8 run and led 44-21 at halftime.

Alexa Srolovitz scored 11 points to pace the Huskies.

(24) DRAKE 66, EVANSVILLE 39: Sara Rhine scored 16 points and Drake (20-5, 12-1 Missouri Valley) used a big third quarter to beat Evansville (3-22, 1-13) at Des Moines, Iowa.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(25) BUFFALO 80, KENT STATE 57: Nick Perkins scored 27 points and Buffalo (24-3, 12-2 Mid-American) won its 24th consecutive home game, beating Kent State (19-8, 8-6).

