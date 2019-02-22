Second-seeded Scarborough led from the start and overwhelmed top-seeded South Portland, 35-25, Friday afternoon in the Class AA South girls’ basketball championship game at Cross Insurance Arena.

It was a stunning result, given South Portland’s 19-point win over Scarborough on Dec. 18.

Scarborough’s defense never let the Red Riots get into a rhythm, and its offense was spread around. Junior guard Madison Blanche led the Red Storm with 16 points, hitting eight foul shots. Kayla Conley had seven points, including a huge 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Kaleisha Towle led South Portland with 13 points.

The Red Storm (19-2) will face Oxford Hills in the Class AA final at 6 p.m. next Saturday at the CIA. It will be Scarborough’s first appearance in a state final since 2010, when it defeated Skowhegan 52-32 for the Class A crown.

South Portland had a 17-game winning streak snapped and finished 19-2.

Scarborough controlled the first half. South Portland won the tip and missed three inside shots, setting the tone for its offense for the rest of the half.

The Red Storm led 9-6 after one quarter, as Blanche had five points. Then Scarborough extended the lead in the second.

Kayla Conley and Jocelyn Couture scored the first two baskets of the quarter, giving the Red Storm a 13-6 lead.

The Red Riots had a chance to cut into their deficit just before the half ended, but Couture stripped the ball from Maggie Whitmore at midcourt, leading to a left-handed runner from the left baseline by Blanche to beat the buzzer and give Scarborough led 22-11.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >