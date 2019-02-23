Amaniel Hagos came up with a long rebound and a good assist that Andrew Hartel finished at the rim to provide the winning points with 29 seconds to play as Cape Elizabeth beat back No. 8 Wells’ upset attempt, 39-38, in the Class B South boys’ basketball final at Cross Insurance Arena.

Wells used two timeouts to try to set up a good look and was fortunate when Matt Sherburne was fouled in traffic well away from the hoop with 1.7 seconds to play.

In a one-and-one situation, Sherburne missed the first shot, and Cape rebounded and ran out the clock.

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (14-7) advances to the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena against Caribou, which upset defending state champion Hermon in the North final, 43-40.

Hartel scored 13 points, and Nathan Mullen added nine and tough defense for Cape, which is returning to the state final for the first time since 2015 when it won Class B in the final year of the four-class system.

Wells, the two-time B South champ, ends at 11-11.

Caleb Corey, a sophomore guard, came off Wells’ bench to add a big scoring boost with four 3-pointers and 13 points. Sherburne added 10.

This story will be updated.

