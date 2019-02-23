AUGUSTA — Faith Blethen scored 13 points as top-seeded Boothbay remained perfect with a 49-31 victory over No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy in the Class C South girls’ basketball championship game Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Seahawks (21-0) advance to the state final for the second time in four years. They lost to Narraguagus in 2016.

NYA (16-5) was bidding to win its first regional title since 1982.

Serena Mower and Catherine Reid each scored 10 points for NYA, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead on two baskets by Maggie Larson but had difficulty containing Boothbay’s twin towers. Blethen is a 6-foot-1 senior, and her sophomore sister, Glory, is 6-2.

In one sequence in the third quarter, the Blethen sisters grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds before Glory finally converted. She finished with 11 points.

Sharp-shooter Chloe Arsenault gave Boothbay its first lead at 11-10 late in the first quarter. Mower answered with a shot in the lane, but Faith Blethen hit a running 3-pointer as the horn sounded to put the Seahawks ahead for good.

Arsenault, who finished with 11 points, banked in another buzzer-beater to end the half, with Boothbay up 26-18.

NYA cut the margin to 26-23 on five quick points by Reid to open the third quarter, but Glory Blethen sparked a 14-2 run as Boothbay pulled away.

This story will be updated.

