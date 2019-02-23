By Gov. Mills’ executive order of Feb. 15, the way is cleared for wind turbine proposals on land and sea.

Offshore installations add a new navigational hazard in fog that stalks the Maine coast mariner. Of course, most vessels today are equipped with radar to pierce the fog that draws its blinding curtain before the sailor’s eyes.

Where the eye fails, the ear may help discern, above the sea’s tumult, the roar of turbine blades slashing the mist before endangering sails or superstructure. Of course, the vessel’s radar screen will also have reduced reliance on the ear to warn of danger.

No technology, alas, is on hand ashore to help human senses warn of risks unseen or unheard in fogs that infiltrate the mind. Not yet, anyhow.

William G. Sayres

Topsham

