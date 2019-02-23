NEW YORK – Flowers from Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower are getting a second life.
WNBC reports that the flowers from the duchess of Sussex’s shower Wednesday were donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that gives flowers to charities.
The American Cancer Society says Meghan’s flowers were donated to cancer patients.
One of the recipients was the cancer society’s Hope Lodge. The facility provides free lodging to cancer patients traveling to New York for treatment.The 37-year-old American actress married Prince Harry last year. She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in April.
– From news service reports
-
College
Saturday's Top 25 basketball: Top-ranked Duke downs Syracuse
-
Politics
Mills faces higher-than-expected inauguration costs
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' basketball: Greely wins third straight Class A South title
-
Outdoors
Quite a catch: Youth ice fishing derby draws crowd in Monmouth
-
Nation & World
Pentagon chief gets firsthand look at border