NEW YORK – Flowers from Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower are getting a second life.

WNBC reports that the flowers from the duchess of Sussex’s shower Wednesday were donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that gives flowers to charities.

The American Cancer Society says Meghan’s flowers were donated to cancer patients.

One of the recipients was the cancer society’s Hope Lodge. The facility provides free lodging to cancer patients traveling to New York for treatment.The 37-year-old American actress married Prince Harry last year. She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in April.

– From news service reports

