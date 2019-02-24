Three young men were injured – one of them seriously – when the car they were riding in crashed Saturday night in the Kennebec County town of China, Maine State Police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Dominic Conlogue of Palermo, was listed in critical condition Sunday night at a Lewiston hospital, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State troopers said Conlogue’s car went off Mann Road around 9 p.m., hit trees and overturned. Conlogue and his front-seat passenger, 20-year-old Austin Berry of Machias, became pinned inside the car and had to be extricated by China firefighters.

Another passenger, 20-year-old Cole Donald of Palermo, left the crash scene to get help. Berry and Donald were treated for their injuries and released, but Conlogue was flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

State Trooper Connor Willard, who investigated the crash, said speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash, according to McCausland.

