Strong winds knocked out power to more than two thousand homes in southern Maine Monday morning, but outages were quickly reduced by noontime to a few hundred customers.

Central Maine Power was reporting about 2,400 customers without electricity as of 10:30 a.m. Most of the outages were in rural parts of York County.

But by 11:45 a.m., CMP had cut those outages to 322 customers.

The National Weather Service has forecast winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph throughout southern Maine. The wind gusts are damaging power lines, in many cases by breaking off tree limbs and branches that fall on wires.

Central Maine Power collects and posts outage reports on its website.

