Victoria Bossong, Cheverus track: The sophomore set Class A records in the 55 (7.20 seconds), 200 (25.43) and 400 meters (57.13) at the state championships, then lowered her Maine all-time best time in the 400 by more than a second when she was clocked in 55.66 seconds at Boston University’s Last Chance Invitational.

Lily Horne, Freeport skiing: Horne, a senior, swept the classical and freestyle pursuit races at the Class B Nordic championships.

Killian Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth skiing: Lathrop, a junior, won the Class B slalom for the second year in a row. The next day he finished second in giant slalom as the Capers successfully defended their Alpine state championship.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior guard scored 26 points in the Class AA South semis against South Portland, then 20 points in the regional final against Thornton Academy as the Scots advanced to their first state championship game since 1995.

Dalton McCann, York hockey: The senior forward had four goals and four assists in the Wildcats’ final two regular-season games. McCann has 23 goals and 37 assists in 18 games.

Owen McLaughlin, Deering swimming: McLaughlin, a junior, won the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.01) and 100 butterfly (51.65) at the Class A state championships.

Caroline Smith, Freeport basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior was named the outstanding player of the Class B South tournament even though the Falcons lost in the regional final. She averaged 22.3 points in three games, including 24 against Gray-New Gloucester.

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth swimming: Tighe broke the state record in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.21), anchored the Capers to another record in 200 freestyle relay (1:35.20) and also won the 100 freestyle (50.97) to earn Performer of the Meet honors at the Class B state championships, leading Cape to its third consecutive team title.

