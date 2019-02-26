DOVER, N.H. — Brunswick High scored five unanswered goals in the final nine minutes to beat No. 3 York 6-4 in a Class B South hockey quarterfinal at Dover Ice Arena.

Jack St. Pierre started the comeback with two short-range goals in 15 seconds.

Isaac Burtis tied the game with 5:57 to play and Scout Masse scored the game-winner with 2:24 left.

Defenseman Henry Burnham fired in the final goal with 1:16 to play.

No. 6 Brunswick (10-9) advances to Friday’s semifinal at the Colisee in Lewiston against the winner of the No. 2 Cape Elizabeth vs. No. 7 Yarmouth game. York finished 13-6.

Dalton McCann scored three straight goals for York to produce a 3-1 lead after two periods and Jake Nelson upped the lead to 4-1 with 10:40 to play.

This story will be updated.

