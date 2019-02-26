MEDIA

Portland Press Herald sports writers Kevin Thomas and Steve Craig earned national honors in the 2018 Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Thomas placed in the top 10 of the explanatory-writing category for a story about minor league baseball players fighting for higher pay. Craig and Travis Lazarczyk of the Morning Sentinel in Waterville earned top 10 honors in the breaking news category for their story about eight-man football coming to Maine high schools.

The Press Herald competes in the second-largest of the four circulation categories in the APSE contest.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The NFL’s competition committee discussed the league’s replay system during its annual meeting in Indianapolis but reached no consensus on possible changes.

And it may not recommend any major alterations.

• Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league.

• The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Newcastle secured a fourth straight home win by beating Burnley 2-0 to further ease its relegation concerns.

• Leicester held on to beat Brighton 2-1 and begin the Brendan Rodgers era with the team’s first victory since Jan. 1.

Rodgers quit Scottish champion Celtic to sign a 31/2-year deal at Leicester just before kickoff and watched the game from the stands.

• Everton eased the pressure on Manager Marco Silva by winning 3-0 at Cardiff with Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring twice.

• Steve Mounie scored an injury-time winner to give last-place Huddersfield a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BASKETBALL

INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations made by a teacher against former University of Arizona and NBA player Mike Bibby, according to officials in the suburban Phoenix school district where he had been a high school coach.

Paradise Valley Unified School District officials said Bibby was terminated from his coaching position at Shadow Mountain High School after they received a copy of a restraining order a teacher brought against him.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Top-seeded Kei Nishikori eased into the second round at Dubai, United Arab Emirates,by beating Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: In an ongoing fallout of faulty finish-line timing, a downhill result was altered three days after the race, forcing two podium places to be changed.

Four Swiss racers, including Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami, did not have electronically timed runs.

Their times were calculated manually on Saturday – promoting Gut-Behrami from fourth to third – but have since been re-evaluated and found to be wrong.

FIS said recalculating the four racers’ runs has added 0.13 seconds to their times. They had 0.13 deducted on Saturday.

It means Haehlen and Gut-Behrami drop from second and third to fourth and sixth.

Downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer rises from fourth to runner-up, and Corinne Suter goes from fourth to third.

