The performance venue in the new development complex under construction in Westbrook will bear the name of Maine Savings Federal Credit Union.

The Hampden-based credit union bought the naming rights to the pavilion at Rock Row, which is expected to host a series of concerts this spring and summer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Maine Savings’ Pavilion is expected to open this summer, one of the first parts of a project that includes residential, commercial and entertainment properties on the former Pike quarry site. A Market Basket is also expected to open there this summer.

The venue will have a capacity of 8,200 and has already booked shows including Shinedown, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Rebelution.

