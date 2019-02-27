The performance venue in the new development complex under construction in Westbrook will bear the name of Maine Savings Federal Credit Union.
The Hampden-based credit union bought the naming rights to the pavilion at Rock Row, which is expected to host a series of concerts this spring and summer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Maine Savings’ Pavilion is expected to open this summer, one of the first parts of a project that includes residential, commercial and entertainment properties on the former Pike quarry site. A Market Basket is also expected to open there this summer.
The venue will have a capacity of 8,200 and has already booked shows including Shinedown, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Rebelution.
