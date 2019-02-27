Nick Foles rejuvenated his career in Philadelphia. Now he wants to turn his success into an NFL starting job – and the Eagles intend to give him that chance.

General Manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday that the team will not use the franchise tag on Foles, making him a free agent.

“It’s hard when you have someone who is incredibly valuable to your organization, the most important position in sports,” Roseman said during the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. “But at the same time, he deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It’s a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room, and we feel at this point it’s the right decision.”

Roseman said the Eagles agreed to make the move after Foles expressed his desire during a recent meeting.

And with Carson Wentz – the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2016 – the established starter in Philadelphia, Foles understood it meant he would have to find a new team.

Over the last two seasons, Foles became one of the most precious commodities in sports – a backup quarterback with championship-caliber talent.

When Wentz tore the ACL in his left knee in December 2017, Foles stepped in, led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was the Super Bowl MVP.

Last season, Foles again stepped in for an injured Wentz and led the Eagles on another playoff run, losing to the Saints in the divisional round.

SEAHAWKS: It might be the official end of the original Legion of Boom. General Manager John Schneider says Kam Chancellor will be removed from the roster at some point over the next few months, and that Earl Thomas will officially enter free agency.

BENGALS: Former Cincinnati cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested and jailed after an incident at a southeastern Indiana casino. The Indiana Gaming Commission says Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation, and resisting arrest.

STEELERS: General Manager Kevin Colbert says he would gladly welcome back Antonio Brown next season, and said he would only trade the star receiver if he gets equal value in return – and preferably to a team outside the AFC North.

49ERS: San Francisco added former NFL receivers Wes Welker (receivers) and Miles Austin (offensive quality control) as assistant coaches.

VIKINGS: The team has exercised an option in Mike Zimmer’s deal that keeps the coach under contract through the 2020 season, GM Rick Spielman said.

