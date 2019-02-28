Four forwards, two defensemen and two goalies were named Thursday as semifinalists for the Travis Roy Award, given to the best senior player in Class A boys’ hockey.
Semifinalists from the South are forwards Mitchell Adams of South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete and Luke Chessie of Thornton Academy, and defensemen Donato Tocci of Portland/Deering and Garrett Tracy of Falmouth.
Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde forward Noah Austin, the leading scorer in Class A, is among the semifinalists from the North. He’s joined by Lewiston forward Caden Smith, and goalies Gaston Fuksa of St. Dominic and Jacob Henry of Bangor.
