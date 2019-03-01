UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Alex Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history with 10 seasons of 45 goals or more, scoring in Washington’s three-goal third period as the Capitals rallied to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie also had goals, Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots and the Capitals extended their winning streak to three while tying the Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Tom Kuhnackl scored for the Islanders and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves, but New York fell for the second time during its current five-game homestand (1-2-0).

FLYERS 6, DEVILS 3: Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier scored in a 57-second span bridging the second and third periods to give visiting Philadelphia a win.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves in becoming the NHL record-setting eighth goaltender for the Flyers this season.

SABRES 4, PENGUINS 3: Conor Sheary scored his second goal of the game with 49 seconds left in overtime in rallying host Buffalo.

Sheary, acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade last June, also assisted on Brandon Montour’s goal that tied the game with 2:32 left in regulation.

CANADIENS 4, RANGERS 2: Joel Armia had three goals as Montreal won at New York.

Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price stopped 28 shots for Montreal, which has won 4 of 6.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Brendan Lemieux scored, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves as the Rangers lost their third straight and fourth in five games (1-2-2).

HURRICANES 5, BLUES 2: Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Carolina beat visiting St. Louis in a matchup between two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 21 shots for the Hurricanes, who have vaulted into playoff contention by earning 41 points since Dec. 30. They have won four straight.

The Blues have 40 points since Jan. 1.

JETS 5, PREDATORS 3: Kevin Hayes, Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat visiting Nashville.

NOTES

SENATORS: The Senators fired Coach Guy Boucher and named assistant Marc Crawford as the interim replacement, with the NHL’s last-place team mired in a six-game losing streak.

Boucher, 47, coached the Senators to within one victory of the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 in his first season behind the bench.

