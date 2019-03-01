BELFAST – The city of Belfast has offset almost 90 percent of its electric costs with the help of solar power.
The Bangor Daily News reports Belfast’s newest 660-kilowatt solar installation went online in December and is estimated to generate about $100,000 in electricity per year.
City Planner Sadie Lloyd Mudge says the city’s other two solar power systems generate about $25,000 worth of electricity per year.
The city spent about $320,000 on oil, gas and electricity for its nine municipal buildings in 2013, a year before the first solar project opened.
With a 14-year payback schedule and a 40-year life expectancy for the solar projects, Lloyd Mudge estimates the city will get about 26 years of free electricity.
-
Business
One Maine city offsets nearly all of its energy costs with solar
-
Politics
Maine legislative committee again rejects voter identification bill
-
Premier Property
Colonial by the Greenbelt Offers Water Views and a Walkable Location
-
Cops & Courts
Trevor Bates due back in court in New York next week
-
Local & State
Pointing to new evidence, man convicted of South Portland murder seeks new trial