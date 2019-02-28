AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that her administration will work toward obtaining 100 percent of Maine’s electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050 and that Maine has joined a multi-state coalition committed to the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a speech to the Environmental and Energy Technology Council of Maine, Mills said she will introduce legislation to create a Maine Climate Council that will develop an action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help communities adapt to a changing climate. Mills has set an interim goal of 80 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 and a longer-term goal of 100 percent by 2050.

She also reiterated her pledges to promote development of solar energy, to expand utilization of heat pumps and to “vigorously support the University of Maine to lead the country in offshore floating platform wind technology development.”

Speaking to a room full of energy, environmental and business leaders, Mills said that Maine “cannot wait a day longer” to address climate change.

“We in Maine don’t need another report to tell us what we already know: that our climate is changing, that it is changing rapidly and that it will have profound implications for all of us and for future generations, and that there is very limited time to address it,” Mills said. “We know this because here in Maine we are witnessing changes first-hand.”

Mills made climate change a top issue of her gubernatorial campaign and has already taken stances that are in stark contrast to her predecessor, Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Maine’s Democratic governor said that not only has she rejoined the National Governors Association – which LePage had left – but she will also serve as chairman of the organization’s Natural Resources Committee. And she said she is joining more than 20 other governors as part of the U.S. Climate Alliance committed to working toward the goals of the international Paris Climate Agreement despite the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the pact.

