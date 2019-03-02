Caribou High’s boys’ basketball team won its first state championship in 50 years, beating Cape Elizabeth, 49-47 in double overtime Saturday in the Class B final at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Caribou (19-3) won the 1969 Class A championship on a half-court shot at the buzzer by Mike Thurston, who was part of a thousands of supportive fans who had traveled as much as five hours from Aroostook County to cheer on the Vikings.
Cape Elizabeth finished 14-8.
Caribou nearly had a magical regulation finish After Cape stole an inbounds pass with 7.7 seconds left with the score tied 42-42, Parker Deprey stole it right back and got off a good 3-point attempt that hit off the back rim.
In the first overtime, Cape extended the game with a runner in traffic by Quinton Morse to tie the game, 47-47.
Caribou missed four of six free throws in the second overtime, giving Cape a chance to win the game when Tanner Carpenter got off an open 3-point look with 1.5 seconds to play. The shot hit the front of the rim and Caribou tipped the ball up the court to finish the game.
Andrew Hartel, Cape’s 6-foot-9 center, fouled out wtih 3:17 left in the second overtime with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Sacramento police who fatally shot Stephon Clark will not be charged, prosecutor says
-
Arts & Entertainment
Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit
-
Nation & World
Rio de Janeiro's famed Carnival kicks off with backlash against the government
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' basketball: Caribou wins first title in 50 years, in double OT
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' hockey: Biddeford heading back to Class A South final