LEWISTON — Portland/Deering scored two goals in the third period to upset top-seeded Thornton Academy, 2-1, in a Class A South boys’ hockey semifinal Saturday afternoon at the Colisee.

Dante Tocci and Whitfield Steele scored for Portland.

Thomas Levasseur scored for Thornton.

Fifth-seeded Portland/Deering (10-10) advances to the Class A South title game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Colisee, against the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 2 Biddeford and No. 3 South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport.

Thornton is done at 11-8

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 12:22 into the first period. From close range, Alex St. John passed over to Levasseur. He shot and kept at it, jabbing in a rebound.

Portland got the tying goal at 3:15 of the third period on Tocci’s close-range roof shot.

Steele’s game-winner came at 10:39, also a roof shot, from the slot.

Portland goalie Ryan Becker made 30 saves.

This story will be updated.

