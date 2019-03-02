LEWISTON — Portland/Deering scored two goals in the third period to upset top-seeded Thornton Academy, 2-1, in a Class A South boys’ hockey semifinal Saturday afternoon at the Colisee.
Dante Tocci and Whitfield Steele scored for Portland.
Thomas Levasseur scored for Thornton.
Fifth-seeded Portland/Deering (10-10) advances to the Class A South title game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Colisee, against the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 2 Biddeford and No. 3 South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport.
Thornton is done at 11-8
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 12:22 into the first period. From close range, Alex St. John passed over to Levasseur. He shot and kept at it, jabbing in a rebound.
Portland got the tying goal at 3:15 of the third period on Tocci’s close-range roof shot.
Steele’s game-winner came at 10:39, also a roof shot, from the slot.
Portland goalie Ryan Becker made 30 saves.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Rescuers hope for miracle as Indonesian mine goes silent
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' hockey: Portland/Deering knocks off No. 1 Thornton Academy
-
Nation & World
America's newest crew capsule rockets toward space station
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke
-
Local & State
Investigation of fatal Berwick fire continues