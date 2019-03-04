Regarding Walmart’s move to cut greeters (Page C1, Feb. 28):

When my 2-year-old son was diagnosed with autism in 1996, I vehemently promised him he would never, ever be a “Walmart greeter.”

I worried that easily available employment as a Walmart greeter would discourage thoughtful consideration of his abilities and potential for growth. I worried it would become the default recommendation of stressed-out job counselors.

I worried that other businesses would say, “Walmart has it covered,” and give no further thought to hiring him. And I worried what would happen if Walmart ever eliminated the greeter position, after people had invested years of their life in a mostly dead-end job.

It is all very well for people to be outraged at Walmart, demanding that it reverse its decision, but the truth is, it would be only a hiccup if more businesses and employers offered jobs and mentoring opportunities for the disabled.

As an advocate for my son, I can speak to the reality that the pickings are pretty slim, and the assumptions he is more disabled than abled pretty pervasive.

As a supporter of all who are disabled, I call upon employers to re-evaluate their assumptions: Hire that former Walmart greeter, and chances are decent it will be a win-win all around.

Zoe Gaston

Cape Elizabeth

