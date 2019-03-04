SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer was granted a leave of absence from the team on Monday following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants board of directors released a statement that said Baer had made a request that was accepted to take personal time away from the team in response to the video released by TMZ last week showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again,” the statement said.

The Giants’ executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will manage the day-to-day operations. The other members of that team are executive vice president of business operations Mario Alioto, executive vice president and general counsel Jack Bair, executive vice president of administration Alfonso Felder, and executive vice president of communications Staci Slaughter.

DODGERS: Los Angeles could be without Clayton Kershaw for the start of the season as the staff ace begins to rebuild from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said “that’s fair” when asked Monday whether his Opening-Day starter would be unavailable in just over three weeks. The Dodgers open against Arizona on March 28.

“There’s just way too much importance put on the Opening-Day roster. The No. 1 thing is for him to be ready and to feel confident physically and mentally,” Roberts said, “and when that is, it is.”

Kershaw has made a franchise-record eight consecutive Opening Day starts, and was tabbed to do so again when the Dodgers arrived in Arizona. But a couple days later, the three-time Cy Young Award winner had some shoulder soreness that caused him to halt his throwing program.

TRADES: Texas acquired outfielder Zack Granite from Minnesota for right-hander Xavier Moore and $50,000, and the Twins dealt Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allocation.

BRAVES: With Mike Foltynewicz slowed by a sore right elbow, Julio Teheran could make his sixth straight Opening-Day start for Atlanta.

Teheran made his 2019 exhibition debut Monday, pitching three innings in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

The 28-year-old right-hander allowed three runs – two earned – and three hits. His fastball reached 94 mph, and he struck out four, including three on sliders.

Foltynewicz was an All-Star last year, going 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA. Teheran was 9-9 with a 3.94 ERA.

METS: Retired pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco have been hired as baseball operations advisers by the New York Mets.

