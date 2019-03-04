FORT. MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox intend to keep their top hitting prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis, flip-flopping between first and third base this spring.

Dalbec has been used virtually exclusively as a third baseman in his three minor-league seasons with the Red Sox, with Chavis also playing there and at first base in his five seasons.

Considering Rafael Devers for now is firmly implanted as the Red Sox’s third baseman, having Dalbec and Chavis get experience at first base will be important, especially with current first basemen Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce signed only through this season.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora considers Dalbec to be a “plus” defender at third base.

“He’s good at third, he hasn’t played that much at first base but he’s a good defender,” said Cora. “He’s got good hands, good instincts, good footwork, he knows what he’s doing. I saw him play at college, he’s a plus at third. We’ll move him to first base if needed, obviously, we know where we’re at at first base but he’s a solid third baseman.”

Dalbec is 6-foot-4, on the tall side for a third baseman, but that’s not a drawback, said Cora.

As for Chavis, Cora’s liked what he’s seen at third base.

“So far, so good – the other day, there was a play, it was a fast runner, he took his time, he was safe, but that’s part of our scouting reports and guys we really don’t know that are playing against us,” said Cora. “But overall, he’s been good. He’s been solid.”

The Red Sox will also work out Chavis at second base on the back fields this spring but have no plans to have him play that position during the Grapefruit League.

Monday’s game

RED SOX 9, METS 3: Gorkys Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings in his second start of the spring as Boston beat New York at Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Rodriguez allowed three hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

Mike Shawaryn, who made 19 starts for the Portland Sea Dogs last season, pitched 21/3 scoreless innings for the Red Sox. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez went 0 for 3.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was 2 for 3 for the Mets.

New York starting pitcher Steven Matz allowed four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out two.

Share

< Previous

Next >