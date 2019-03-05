LEWISTON — Biddeford High scored a power-play goal at 6:36 of the third period to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over Portland/Deering in the Class A South boys hockey championship Tuesday night at the Colisee.

Nick McSorley scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game. Trevor Ouellette also scored for Biddeford.

Jake Luce scored both goals for Portland.

Second-seeded Biddeford (15-6) will play in the state championship at the Colisee at 6 p.m. Saturday, against the winner of the Tuesday’s North title game between Lewiston (17-2) and St. Dominic Academy (14-4-1). Last year, Lewiston beat Biddeford in the title game.

No. 5 Portland is done at 10-11.

On Tuesday, Biddeford came out flying. The Tigers quickly capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush, with Colin Petit feeding McSorley for a one-timer from the right circle, for a goal at 1:35. That 1-0 lead held up through the period, although the Bulldogs used an aggressive forecheck to create some chances.

In the second period, it was the Bulldogs with the jump in their skates. After some nifty passing from Max Cheever and Carlos Braceras, Luce got the puck in the low slot, with no one around him. He scored at 2:32, tying the game.

Two minutes later, Biddeford was on the attack. It looked like Braceras was simply clearing the puck out of the zone. But Luce shifted gears and out-raced the Tigers to the puck. He scored on the breakaway at 4:35, for a 2-1 lead.

Biddeford got the equalizer at 11:04. Petit’s shot was blocked, but Ouellette got possession in the slot and fired, for a 2-2 game, heading into the third period.

Neither team was getting much of a chance in the third period, until a cross-checking call gave the Tigers their third power play at 6:15. They scored 21 seconds later.

This story will be updated.

