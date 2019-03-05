UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Tuesday night, giving Coach Barry Trotz his 800th win.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Devon Toews and Ross Johnston scored in regulation to help the Islanders recover after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period and snap a two-game skid. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots before leaving with an injury late in the third period.

The Islanders pulled into a tie with Washington atop the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz, the first coach of the old Portland Pirates, became the fourth coach in NHL history to reach the 800-win mark, joining Scotty Bowman (1,244), Joel Quenneville (890) and Ken Hitchcock (842).

LIGHTNING 5, JETS 2: Nikita Kucherov tied the team’s single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay over visiting Winnipeg.

Kucherov’s two points gave him 108 to tie the single-season mark set by Vincent Lecavalier in the 2006-07 season.

The league-leading Lightning improved to 14-1-2 in the past 17 games.

PENGUINS 3, PANTHERS 2: Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway 2:44 into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past visiting Florida.

Guentzel took a lead pass from Sidney Crosby and slipped a backhand by Roberto Luongo for his second goal of the night and 33rd this season. Pittsburgh picked up two vital points as it tries to create some breathing room in its pursuit of a playoff berth.

BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1: Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in a shootout and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped both New Jersey attempts to lead visiting Columbus.

Atkinson also scored in regulation. Bobrovsky had 29 saves as the Blue Jackets beat the Devils for the seventh straight time, including all four this season.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey in regulation and Cory Schneider had 17 saves.

NOTES

GM MEETINGS: The general managers said at their meetings that a skater without a helmet would be assessed a two-minute penalty if he fails to immediately leave the ice.

The proposal must go to the NHL/NHLPA competition committee and then the board of governors for approval.

CANUCKS: Center Brandon Sutter will have sports hernia surgery again and is likely done for the season.

BLACKHAWKS: Goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for 7 to 10 days.

