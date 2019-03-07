GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw hasn’t been ruled out for Opening Day by the Los Angeles Dodgers despite all the time he’s missed at spring training with a sore left shoulder.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw remains scheduled to start March 28 even though it seems unlikely based on the progress that Kershaw would need to make in the next several weeks.

“I don’t think we’ve made that decision yet and I know (pitching coach Rick Honeycutt) has mapped out where we need to be, so right now we’re not ready to make that decision,” Roberts said. “We’re just right now in a day-to-day with Clayton and trying to keep him in a positive state of mind.”

As for when Kershaw will throw off a mound, Roberts said: “We’ll know more each day. We don’t have a day right now.”

