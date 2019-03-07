It’s true, we in Maine “cannot wait a day longer.” I thank Gov. Mills for insisting on urgent climate action (“Mills sets goal to fight climate change: 100% renewable electricity by 2050,” Feb. 28).

Decisive and effective action that is good for people is now within reach with the introduction of the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) in the U.S. Congress. The bill provides a cash “carbon dividend” to be distributed to all American households every month. The dividend is funded by an emissions pollution fee charged to oil, coal and gas companies.

Gov. Mills and others expressed frustration with the lack of momentum in Washington, D.C. That’s a familiar feeling to me. But now we have the will and the bill, and there is movement toward change.

Please ask Congress to act on climate. Join your local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby by going to citizensclimatelobby.org.

Call on Rep. Chellie Pingree to support HR 763 and ask Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to introduce a similar bill in the U.S. Senate.

Liana Wolk

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >