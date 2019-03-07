There seems to be a pattern here with Democrats: Lose an election, devise a new way to count votes.

First they did it with the 2nd Congressional District. Bruce Poliquin won on Election Day, yet an untested, cockamamie, first-in-the-nation voting change gave the election to Jared Golden.

We are a constitutional republic with 50 states holding 50 separate presidential elections. The results (and who gets the electoral votes from each state) are based on the popular vote of each sovereign state. One only has to look at the results of the 2016 election on a county-by-county map to understand the importance of the Electoral College.

Frankly, I believe our Founding Fathers were much better thinkers than the crop of people we have ruling us today. They understood the tyranny of mob rule.

Susan Gillis

Cape Elizabeth

