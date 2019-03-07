Maine Medical Center plans to construct a $59 million medical office building on the Portland-based hospital’s Scarborough campus that would house neurological and other specialty services.

The 108,000-square-foot, three-story building is expected to begin construction in the fall and be completed in early 2021. It would house Maine Medical Partners practices including neurology, neurosurgery and spine; ear, nose and throat; and vascular surgery. Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Partners are owned by Portland-based health care system MaineHealth.

The Scarborough campus already houses a research institute and centers for surgery, cardiology, gynecologic oncology, pediatric oncology and outpatient imaging.

“This investment marks the next stage in our development of the Scarborough campus as a regional center for specialty medical care that is convenient for our patients, with easy highway access, ample parking and state-of-the-art facilities,” Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders said in a news release. “We look forward to working with the state and town of Scarborough to move this project ahead.”

There would be enough room for practices in the new building to expand and grow in response to patient demand and offer the potential to create new programs, the release said. The project would include exam rooms and doctors’ offices along with 500 additional parking spaces.

The building would add another $9 million to Maine Medical Center’s already announced $525 million budget for expansion and modernization projects in Portland and Scarborough, bringing the total investment to $534 million. The hospital had previously budgeted only $50 million for the Scarborough portion.

The five-year expansion and modernization initiative will increase the hospital’s capacity in Portland with a new staff parking garage, a three-level expansion to its visitor parking garage, a two-story addition to the hospital’s east tower and a new six-story medical building.

