CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marvin Williams scored a season-high 30 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 112-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Williams was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and had seven rebounds as the Hornets got a much needed win to remain in the hunt for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and 10 rebounds and made a go-ahead 3-pointer in transition with 50.9 seconds left, the 14th and final lead change of a nip-and-tuck game. Kemba Walker added 18 points for Charlotte but again struggled from the field, shooting 6 of 19.

Bobby Portis had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost 8 of 10.

MAGIC 111, MAVERICKS 106: Terrence Ross scored 22 points, Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Orlando topped visiting Dallas.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points for Orlando, which won for the 11th time in 16 games.

Luka Doncic had 24 points and eight rebounds for Dallas, which has lost four straight and 9 of 10. Jalen Brunson added 18 points and nine assists.

Dirk Nowitzki scored nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15, matching his season high in his 21st and final NBA season.

The Magic took a 19-point into the fourth quarter before Nowitzki and Doncic led a late charge that got the Mavericks back in the game in the final two minutes.

PELICANS: Guard E’Twaun Moore will be sidelined at least a week after reinjuring his left quadriceps.

The Pelicans said Moore’s recurrent contusion occurred during Wednesday night’s 114-104 loss to Toronto.

