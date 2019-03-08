NEW YORK — Nyagoa Bayak of Westbrook earned All-America honors for the third time as she finished second in the high jump Friday at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Bayak, a senior, cleared 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches without any misses but was unsuccessful on all three attempts at 6-0 3/4, which would have been an all-time Maine best.

Top-ranked Morgan Smalls of North Carolina won the event and set a national junior class record by clearing 6-3 1/4 – the second-best jump in U.S. high school history.

Bayak finished third at indoor nationals last year and was second at outdoor nationals. She won her fourth New England championship last weekend.

Two Maine athletes and a relay team set all-time state bests while competing in the Emerging Elite division.

Cheverus sophomore Victoria Bossong improved her Maine best in the 400 meters, winning the Emerging Elite division with a time of 55.28 seconds. She lowered the record of 55.66 that she set two weeks ago when she became the first Maine girl to go under 56 seconds.

Westbrook junior Mahamed Sharif finished third in the 800, but his time of 1:53.72 broke the all-time best of 1:54.16, set by Mark McCauley of Greely in 2010.

Scarborough’s boys’ sprint medley relay team of Ben Hatch, Salvator DeBenedetto, Jarett Flaker and Noah Drapeau also set an all-time best, placing fourth in 3:36.94. The previous record was 3:40.32, set by Scarborough in 2010.

