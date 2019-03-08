PORTLAND – Over the past five years, NewHeight Group has brought to fruition two of the city’s finest condominium projects.

In December 2015, the boutique condominium 118 on Munjoy Hill was completed. Two years later, Luminato brought a new level of urban lifestyle excellence to the city. Such was the building’s appeal, all 24 Luminato homes had been sold for months before construction was completed.

Today, NewHeight is finalizing plans for its successor to Luminato: Verdante at Lincoln Park.

Verdante, which will sit next to Luminato, is designed to offer “the best of city living in the heart of Portland’s desirable East End,” said Erin Cooperrider, Principal at NewHeight Group.

Verdante’s Italianate name alludes to the green of historic Lincoln Park, directly across Franklin Street; the “green” elements of the building, and to the Italian heritage of the neighborhood.

With an easy walk to the waterfront, the Old Port and Washington Avenue restaurants and shops, Verdante also allows for an easy jump onto I-295.

Verdante will not only overlook Lincoln Park; from a common deck on the fourth level (of six), there will be views of Portland Harbor and Casco Bay. Many of the 31 units will have private decks with water and/or cityscape vistas.

Features include onsite indoor parking; a fitness room with weights and cardio machines; a suite that can be rented to accommodate guests; and thoughtful layouts with lofty ceilings and huge windows.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and energy into the unit plans, to make them as well-designed as possible in terms of flow, functionality, and the storage they provide,” Cooperrider noted.

Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, all-wood cabinets and hardwood floors will be standard. Buyers will also be able to add a fireplace, radiant heat in bathrooms, among other luxury upgrades. The building will be steel-and-concrete construction – a rarity in Maine, especially for residential properties.

“A lot of work goes into important elements that people can’t necessarily see,” Cooperrider said, “like air sealing, insulation, and sound attenuation (dampening).

“Energy efficiency is important to us. We’re using high-efficiency heat pumps and the green roof helps not only manage stormwater run-off, it’s also a natural insulator.”

Construction will begin this spring, with occupancy slated for 2020.

As of this writing, 23 percent of the Verdante condominiums are already spoken for. Click on “Why Verdante” at verdantecondos.com to see the many reasons.

Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the project at verdantecondos.com; or call 207-536-0821 to meet with the NewHeight Group development team.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >