SOUTH PORTLAND – Here is a classic Colonial, bright and fresh throughout, that combines wonderful original character with adroit updates. More, the home adjacent to the Willard Beach neighborhood offers a great walkable location within steps of the city’s 5.6-mile Greenbelt Walkway; and also, facing a stretch of preserved land across the street, enjoys Portland Harbor water views across the Fore River to the Portland cityscape.

Not only can you observe the boat traffic from these windows; you can also spot when the Casco Bay Bridge is up. Not to mention, stroll or bike to Bug Light Park, and to shopping and restaurants at Mill Creek, Knightville and Meeting House Hill. There are even three theaters – Mad Horse, Portland Players, and Lyric – nearby.

Built in 1947, the home retains a number of pleasing vintage features, from the cool front-door knocker that rings the doorbell inside, to the lovely maple flooring both upstairs and down. Interior wall colors are subtle and well-chosen. The front-to-back living room has a wall of built-ins with a window seat, and a brick, wood-burning fireplace with a cast-iron insert and a very handsome dentil-molding mantel.

The front-of-the-house formal dining room is adjacent to the spotless, galley-style kitchen, which is white (appliances, cabinetry) with black accents and new flooring, and receives excellent light thanks to southern exposure. There’s a below-stairs half-bath handy.

Up the central staircase, the three-bedroom second story has a sweetly updated full bath with a soaking tub, a pedestal sink and a black-and-white tile floor. Second and third bedrooms are adjoining, across the hall. The large master bedroom, at the front, comes with a deep, daylight walk-in closet that has shelving.

There’s more than ample storage space in the walkup, full attic, where there is finishing potential to be explored – adding water-facing dormers, for instance. The utility/laundry (with precast concrete dual set tub) half of the full basement provides storage space, too. The other side? It’s a wonderful pine-paneled recreation room with plenty of built-ins, including closets; and a space for a media screen, with a light above it.

Living space, in fine weather, is also expanded by the newer deck, and by the pretty, well-screened back yard’s paved patio, which is tucked behind a tall privacy fence and alongside the two-vehicle garage. Both garage and house are low-maintenance thanks to attractive siding.

The home at 356 Broadway, South Portland, is listed at $419,000 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Please contact Marie at 400-3115 or at [email protected]

