CAPE ELIZABETH – The appeal of this splendid shingle-style home begins with the setting and the location. The neighborhood, Cross Hill, is a woodsy enclave of fine houses on the semi-rural west side of town; and this property, tucked in among the trees on its 3.1 acres, enjoys a special degree of privacy.

At the same time, Cross Hill is very convenient to intown Portland, notably to both Mercy Hospital and Maine Medical Center. That proximity has made the neighborhood much sought-after by medical professionals. Factor in the excellence of Cape Elizabeth’s perenially top-ranking school system, and the natural beauty of a coastal town whose recreational attractions include a beach, a golf course, and Fort Williams Park (site of famed Portland Head Light) and it’s clear that the address, 15 Peppergrass Road, offers the “best of both worlds.”

The four-bedroom, four-bath, 6,006-square-foot custom home was crafted in 2004 by Russ Doucette Custom Home Builders in Scarborough. It is estate-quality, sitting amid professionally landscaped and hardscaped grounds that include a circular patio, tall ornamental grasses and charmingly rustic arbors.

It has been scrupulously maintained by its single owners – for example, an interior invisible fence has kept the Brazilian cherry floors unmarred by pets. And the home is gracefully detailed, everywhere you look – note the barrel-ceiling front porch; the dentil molding in the formal dining room, set off by architectural columns; the arched doorways; the 10-foot window seat in a bedroom; the soaring foyer, the gorgeous woodwork (again, cherry) in the office; the family room’s coffered ceiling, and the wealth of built-ins.

Comfortable elegance is the home’s hallmark. The gourmet’s large kitchen has stainless Viking appliances, a very cool wood-topped bar/island, and a choice of places to relax and dine. There are three fireplaces: wood-burning in the sweet four-season sun room; wood-burning with fieldstone surround in the living room; and gas, set in handsome tile, in the family room. The master suite’s huge bath is gorgeous and includes both a freestanding soaking tub and a lovely oversized walk-in shower.

Versatility is yet another virtue. Above the three-vehicle garage, the finished bonus room is accessed from an upstairs hall and is presently set up as a wonderful recreation room, but is large enough (c. 800 square feet,) with plumbing roughed in, that a fifth bedroom/suite could be created, with space left over. The unfinished third story has great potential for adding still more living space.

The home at 15 Peppergrass Road, Cape Elizabeth is listed at $1,495,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected]

