MADAWASKA – A Maine man who was critically injured in a snowmobile crash has died.
The Maine Warden Service says 57-year-old Luke Beaulieu, of Saint David, in Aroostook County died at a hospital Saturday after the crash last week.
The Warden Service says Beaulieu was riding his snowmobile around 11 p.m. March 6 in Madawaska when he hit a tree and was thrown from the machine.
His death marks the 10th snowmobile fatality in Maine this season.
