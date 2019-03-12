MADAWASKA – A Maine man who was critically injured in a snowmobile crash has died.

The Maine Warden Service says 57-year-old Luke Beaulieu, of Saint David, in Aroostook County died at a hospital Saturday after the crash last week.

The Warden Service says Beaulieu was riding his snowmobile around 11 p.m. March 6 in Madawaska when he hit a tree and was thrown from the machine.

His death marks the 10th snowmobile fatality in Maine this season.

