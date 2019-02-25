A Lee man was killed Saturday night in a snowmobile crash in Penobscot County, according to the Maine Warden Service.

John Dorsey, 52, was killed when his machine struck a tree on Buckshot Road, a private plowed road, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. Lee’s body wasn’t discovered until just before 11 a.m. Sunday when a man headed to a residence on Buckshot Road discovered the crash scene.

It was the sixth snowmobile related fatality of the year.

MacDonald said Dorsey had left a friend’s house around 9 p.m. Saturday on his 1999 Arctic Cat Panther 440. Dorsey failed to negotiate a corner and his machine left the road and struck a tree. Dorsey was wearing a helmet.

The snowmobile was still running the next morning despite a significant amount of damage. Game wardens say speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.

MacDonald said notifications to Dorsey’s family were delayed because they were out of state.

The crash remains under investigation.

