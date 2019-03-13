The Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to reject a bill that would have required all police in Maine to wear body cameras.

The bill ignited a lively debate earlier this month but law enforcement officers, even those whose departments use body cameras, testified against the bill. They said it would have unintended consequences and represented yet another unfunded mandate on county and city governments.

Related Headlines Bill to require all Maine police to wear body cameras ignites debate

Advocates for the measure, including a woman whose son was killed by York County Sheriff’s deputies in Arundel in May of 2017, said it would not only protect suspects but also law enforcement officers by providing a clear record of any incident involving the use of deadly force. About 50 Maine police departments, including Portland, equip at least some of their officers with body cameras. Opponents to the bill, including the Maine Municipal Association, argued that the decision to put cameras on cops should be left up to local officials.

The bill, L.D. 636, received an ought not to pass recommendation from the committee, but it still faces additional votes in the House and the Senate.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: