BASKETBALL

Walter Lemon Jr. scored eight of his game-high 29 points in overtime Wednesday night to lead the host Windy City Bulls to a 130-127 win over the Maine Red Claws.

Maine (18-26) tied it at the end of regulation when Robert Williams III tipped in a shot at the buzzer after Lemon Jr. put the Bulls (25-20) ahead 120-118 on a jump shot.

In overtime, Lemon Jr. knocked down a stepback jumper with 21.8 seconds left to push the Bulls ahead 128-123.

Andrew White III scored 24 points to lead Maine, R.J. Hunter added 23 and Williams III chipped in with 21.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, routed two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza 6-0, 6-1 in 52 minutes to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells, California.

Miomir Kecmanovic, a 19-year-old Serb ranked 130th in the world, became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells since 1990 when Yoshihito Nishioka retired in the second set.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lionel Messi scored two goals before setting up two more for teammates as Barcelona beat visiting Lyon 5-1 to reach the quarterfinals for a 12th straight season.

• Sadio Mane scored twice to send Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool into the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart headlined the six new nominees eligible for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Stewart joined Neil Bonnett, a popular member of the “Alabama Gang,” two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard, former Daytona 500 winner Marvin Panch, short-track racer Jim Paschal and mechanic Red Vogt as the new nominees.

SLED DOG RACING

IDITAROD: Pete Kaiser won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, throwing his arms over his head and pumping his fists as he became the latest Alaska Native to claim victory in the iconic competition.

Kaiser, 31, crossed the finish line in Nome after beating back a challenge from the defending champion, Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom by 12 minutes.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Dominik Paris won his fourth downhill race of the season, and Beat Feuz took the discipline title for the second straight year.

Feuz finished 0.64 seconds behind Paris in sixth but the Swiss skier, leading the downhill standings by 80 points going into the race, needed only a top-12 finish to secure the season-long title.

Share

< Previous

Next >