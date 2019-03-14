University of Maine redshirt junior guard Isaiah White announced Thursday he intends to finish his undergraduate degree this spring and transfer to a different school to for his final men’s basketball season.

In a Twitter post, White wrote, “I’d like to announce that I will be graduating this Spring and moving on to another institution to play out my last year of eligibility in pursuit of my Master’s degree.”

White, a 6-foot-5 guard from Ellicott City, Maryland, played two seasons at Maine after originally attending The University of North Carolina at Asheville and then Harford Community College in Maryland. In both seasons at Maine he was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points in 2017-18 and 13.5 points with a team-best 43 steals this past season as the Black Bears went 5-27.

In his announcement, White thanked former men’s coach Bob Walsh and current coach Richard Barron.

“I’ve grown as an individual, an intellect, and an athlete here at the University of Maine.”

