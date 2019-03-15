The owners of Quiero Cafe, a casual restaurant that serves Latin street food in Saco, are opening a second location in Portland this spring.

Alejandra Herrera and Carlos Guzman, the husband-and-wife owners of the Quiero Cafe at 8 Pepperell Square in Saco, are renovating the space at 3 Deering Ave., the former home of Trattoria Fanny. The Saco location has been open since May 2017.

The 40-seat Portland restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, and offer take-out, according to the cafe’s liquor license application filed with the city. A sample menu includes a wide selection of empanadas; tamales, quesadillas, and Cuban sandwiches; and smoothies, limeades and tropical juices.

