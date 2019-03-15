TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation.

Severino had been scheduled to start on Opening Day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training appearance on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies gets hit on the right foot by a pitch, forcing him to leave Friday's exhibition against Toronto. Initial X-rays were negative. Associated Press/ Yong Kim, The Philadelphia Inquirer

“He’s going to have to start from scratch and have his spring training,” General Manager Brian Cashman said Friday. “If it needs to be more, we’ve got to make sure we don’t have a problem with it.”

Severino is set to resume playing catch next week.

“I feel nothing right now,” Severino said. “I want to deal with this issue and be 100 percent.”

Severino is a two-time All-Star who is 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA. He went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year.

Cashman also said center fielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since hurting his back during batting practice on March 1, might not be ready for the opener against Baltimore.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper bruised his right foot when he was hit by a pitch Friday, but Manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn’t overly worried.

Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, and Harper left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

“Bryce has a right foot contusion,” Kapler said after a 3-2 win over Toronto. “Right now we don’t have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first.”

Harper was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning. The slugging outfielder went down to the dirt, clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments.

Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition game. He is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

NATIONALS: Outfielder Michael A. Taylor will be sidelined because of a sprained left knee and sprained left hip, leaving the club thin at that position with Opening Day less than two weeks away.

“I think he’s going to miss a significant amount of time,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

INDIANS: Reliever Tyler Clippard is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks because of a mild pectoral strain.

Clippard, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 23 with an invitation to spring training, left an exhibition game early on March 9 against Colorado. He felt discomfort during the return to his throwing progression this week.

The 34-year-old right-hander, who appeared in 73 games with Toronto last season, is trying to earn a place in a bullpen that lost Cody Allen and Andrew Miller in the offseason.

