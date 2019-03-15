Henry Kramer, a pianist from Cape Elizabeth and frequent performer in Maine, has received a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, a $25,000 prize. Others winners were the Jack Quartet, violinist Angelo Xiang Yu and the piano duo Christina and Michelle Naughton.

The Lincoln Center administers the Avery Fisher Artist Program. According to its website, the grant offers professional assistance and recognition to instrumentalists with the “great potential for solo careers.” It awards up to five grants each year.

Kramer, who graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 2005, teaches piano at the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. He is a frequent guest performer in Maine and has appeared with the Portland Symphony, the Portland Chamber Music Festival and other organizations.

The Avery Fisher grant is the latest of many awards Kramer has won. In 2015, he won the William Petschek Recital Debut Award from The Juilliard School and second place in the 2016 Queen Elisabeth Competition. He also earned top prizes in the 2015 Honens International Piano Competition, the 2011 Montreal International Music Competition, and the sixth China Shanghai International Piano Competition. He was also a prizewinner in the eighth National Chopin Competition in Miami and received the 2014 Harvard Musical Association Arthur Foote Award. He is a winner of Astral’s 2014 National Auditions.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: