AUGUSTA – The Maine Republican Party issued a series of tweets late Thursday falsely blaming immigrants for outbreaks of infectious diseases that are being caused by reduced vaccination rates among U.S. residents.

The tweets, which also target the city of Portland and the immigrants seeking asylum there, were condemned by Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and some members of the Republican Party itself.

One tweet read, “We need a serious talk not only about vaccination but migration. Portland, & many US cities, have homeless crises driven by asylum claims & a record number of migrants crossing the border from countries lacking vaccination causes certain diseases to return.”

Strimling, a Democrat, described the tweet as “disgusting” and called on the Maine Republican Party to fire its executive director, Jason Savage.

We need a serious talk not only about vaccination but migration. Portland, & many US cities, have homeless crises driven by asylum claims & a record number of migrants crossing the border from countries lacking vaccinations.This causes certain diseases to return. 1/3 #mepolitics — Maine GOP (@mainegop) March 14, 2019

“Disgusting and straight out of the anti-immigrant playbook,” Strimling said in a text message to the Portland Press Herald. “For a century nativist forces have tried to paint our newest neighbors as bringing disease. Every time the claim has been proven false and exposes the messenger for what they truly are.”

Maine Republican Party Vice Chairman Nick Isgro, who is also the mayor of Waterville, said in an email Friday that media outside of Maine have reported that as many as 2,200 migrants were being quarantined on the U.S. southern border for fear they may be ill with communicable diseases.

Isgro linked the issue to an ongoing debate in Maine over a bill that would eliminate philosophical or religious exemptions to state requirements that children attending public school receive vaccinations against certain diseases. He said the U.S. should pause immigration from Central American countries that have declared national emergencies from disease outbreaks.

“However, extreme, far-left elites and lobbyists — with support from Gov. Janet Mills — are reacting to this with demands for more vaccines…demands that our citizens simply relinquish their rights and ignore any risk of over-vaccination or vaccine injury just to please financial backers and interests who seek to keep wages low through uncontrolled migration,” he wrote.

He said the state Republican Party “asked for a discussion about concerns at the forefront of Americans’ minds and hateful, politically-motivated rhetoric cannot be allowed to poison the dialogue.”

The tweets came one day after hundreds of Mainers flooded the state capital for a public hearing on legislation that would tighten up on vaccination requirements for school children by eliminating all non-medical exemptions. Maine has one of the highest school opt-out rates in the nation, in which parents check a box claiming a philosophic or religious objection to vaccines when they enroll their children in school.

Some of Maine’s schools have reported dangerously low vaccination rates. For some infectious diseases, herd immunity can be weakened if fewer than 95 percent of the students are vaccinated. Herd immunity refers to protection from infectious disease that occurs when much of a population is immune because they received vaccinations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 31 public elementary schools were reporting 15 percent or higher rates of unvaccinated kindergarten students in the 2017-18 school year, the latest year for which statistics were available. The CDC has reported no links between immigrant populations in Maine and vaccination rates or outbreaks.

In 2017-18, 5 percent of Maine children entering kindergarten – about 600 children statewide – had nonmedical exemptions for immunizations, with their parents opting out on philosophic or religious grounds.

Under federal immigration law, any foreign national who applies for an immigrant visa abroad or seeks permanent residency while in the U.S. is required to receive vaccinations to prevent the spread of disease. They must be vaccinated against mumps, measles, rubella, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, toxioids, pertussis, haemophilus, infuenzae type B, hepatitis B and other “vaccine-preventable diseases recommended by the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services web site.

The party’s tweets also drew fire from Lance Dutson, a Republican consultant who has worked on high-profile Republican election campaigns, including for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and former Maine Secretary of State Charlie Summers. Dutson, responding on Twitter, said the party’s official Twitter account did not speak for all Republicans in Maine.

Related Falmouth High School reports pertussis outbreak

Collins’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Dutson said Savage and other Maine Republican Party officials were “misguided,” and their tactics were not helping Republican candidates win office in Maine. A request for comment from Republican leaders in the State Senate also went unreturned on Friday.

“The current crop of staff that’s in that state party has been making a mess of it,” Dutson said.

“You can’t keep losing elections over and over again and still be in charge,” Dutson said, noting the statement was simply untrue and not in alignment with the values of many Maine conservatives.

Strimling seemed to agree.

“The GOP should fire Savage,” Strimling said. “Unless they agree with his nativist bigotry, disguised as an attempt to curry favor for misguided health policy that will harm children, they should condemn his remarks and terminate him immediately.”

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: