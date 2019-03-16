BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 3:30 into the overtime, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The win snapped Boston’s three-game losing streak that came after it earned at least a point in 19 straight games. Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal for the Bruins and set up the winner.

Brad Marchand, left, celebrates with John Moore after scoring in overtime Saturday night to give the Bruins a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer

In overtime, Bergeron spun around and fed Marchand in the right circle, where Marchand one-timed a shot as he went to one knee for his 15th overtime goal – most in team history.

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves for the Bruins. He kept it tied at 1 by making a glove stop on Zach Werenski’s wrist shot from the left circle with 5½ minutes to play in the third.

Matt Duchene scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

This matchup was much different than Tuesday, when the Blue Jackets jumped ahead 5-1 in Columbus before holding off the Bruins for a 7-4 victory.

With MMA fighter Conor McGregor in the building and firing up the crowd before making the ceremonial puck drop, the Bruins and Blue Jackets came out hitting and going end-to-end early before settling into a tight checking game.

Bergeron gave Boston a 1-0 lead with his goal 5:51 into the game, firing a backhander over Korpisalo for his 800th career point.

The Blue Jackets tied it when Duchene broke down the right wing, shifted around defenseman John Moore and lifted a shot over Halak’s shoulder inside the near post at 16:52 of the first period.

Boston had a handful of good chances in a scoreless second. The best came when Marchand had the puck all alone just outside the crease, then paused and waited for Korpisalo to drop before shooting it over the net.

NOTES: Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk was back in the lineup after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … With pre-St. Patrick’s Day excitement filling bars and restaurants outside TD Garden following the Celtics’ victory earlier in the day, the Bruins added some things to the festive night. They wore green jerseys during their pregame warmup, brought in members of the Boston police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums to play at turnstiles, and gave out green hats to the first 5,000 fans. … McGregor got a big cheer when he was interviewed on the Jumbotron, and there was a buzz every time he was seen in different parts of the building.

