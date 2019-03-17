ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brock Nelson scored 1:04 into overtime and the New York Islanders beat Minnesota 3-2 Sunday to move into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division.

Anders Lee scored for the fourth straight game and Jordan Eberle added a goal for New York, which has won five of seven. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves. The Islanders are tied with Washington with 91 points with 10 games remaining, but currently hold the tiebreaker with a greater scoring differential.

In the extra session, Nelson converted a feed from Mathew Barzal below the goal line to beat Alex Stalock with a wrister from the slot. Nelson, who added an assist, established a new career high of 47 points.

Zach Parise scored for the first time in 11 games for Minnesota, which pulled one point behind Arizona for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Jared Spurgeon also scored and Ryan Donato had two assists for 13 points in 13 games since being acquired from Boston on Feb. 20. Stalock finished with 17 saves.

SABRES 4, BLUES 3: Sam Reinhart scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lead Buffalo to a win at home.

After Jack Eichel and Tyler Bozak traded goals to open the shootout session, Reinhart scored on Buffalo’s final attempt when he got just enough on his wrist shot to slip it past Jake Allen, who got a piece of it with his glove.

Ryan O’Reilly then had a chance to extend the shootout against his former team, but his backhand chance hit the crossbar.

AVALANCHE 3, DEVILS 0: Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for his third shutout in his last five starts, and Colorado beat New Jersey at Denver.

Tyson Barrie scored twice as Colorado (31-29-12) stayed in the mix for a second straight playoff appearance. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 37th goal and also had an assist to reach 90 points for the second straight season.

The Avalanche trail Arizona by four points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to go. Colorado plays Minnesota and Dallas, two teams ahead in the wild-card standings, on the road in the next three days, and then hosts the Coyotes on March 29.

CANUCKS 3, STARS 2: Josh Leivo scored in the fourth round of the shootout for Vancouver at Dallas.

Leivo’s shot went over Stars goalie Anton Khudobin after Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped four Dallas skaters.

Tim Schaller of Vancouver scored twice in the first 11 minutes – his first goals in nearly a year.

