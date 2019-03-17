A Westbrook native serving in the Air Force was shot and killed Friday night in Arkansas while trying to stop an armed robbery at a convenience store, authorities said.

North Little Rock police said Shawn Mckeough was killed while trying to stop a robbery at a Valero Big Red convenience store.

The 23-year-old Mckeough, who graduated from Westbrook High School in 2014, was a senior airman with the Air Force. He was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force base.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department, said Sunday night that the two robbers – one of whom appears to be a man based on surveillance camera footage – remain at large. The police department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

“Tragic losses such as this are just so heartbreaking,” Cooper was quoted as saying in an on-camera interview posted by NewsCenter Maine.

“It’s just very overwhelmingly emotional, especially when you involve a member of our armed services, someone who has stepped up and made the decision to defend their nation and take on that role. And to deal with the tragic death of a member such as Shawn Mckeough has just been difficult,” Cooper said.

Mckeough’s friends were speaking out Sunday on Facebook.

“Breaks my heart to hear this news. Shawn Mckeough Jr. you were an amazing young man,” Cory Kilgore said in a post.

“He was popular, everyone liked him, how could you not,” wrote Kristen Mononoke, who said she met Mckeough in the sixth grade and became best friends. “I’m so sorry this happened. The world is such a dark place but Shawn’s light will never burn out and we are lucky to bask in it.”

“You never expect to hear about anyone you know passing away. Certainly not anyone this young or selfless,” Andrew Dunnam, a staff sergeant in the Air Force, said in a Facebook post. “It was a tremendous honor knowing you brother. You never failed to be reliable and get the job done to the best of your ability. You were one of the most outstanding men I have ever met.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-680-8439.

