Re: “Falmouth High sees outbreak of pertussis” (March 16, Page A1):

Reading about the outbreak of pertussis in Falmouth and the alarming number of cases statewide recently, I find myself thinking about the ridiculous old adage, “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.” I’m old enough to know better, having grown up with the polio scares in the 1950s, when many children died or were crippled for life.

I can appreciate any parent’s choosing to protect their child from harm. But I cannot tolerate employing fake science to defend such a choice and putting other people’s children at risk.

Refusal to vaccinate, whatever the reason, is a repudiation of the contract we all acknowledge when we call ourselves citizens.

Steven Powers

Falmouth

