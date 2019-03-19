Gardiner and Maine state police responded to a Gardiner home Tuesday morning for the report of gunshots.

Officers responded to 16 Fairview St. at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found two victims at the scene. A male was found deceased, while a female was transported from the scene with two gunshot wounds.

Police were characterizing the incident as suspicious, but said there was no threat to the community.

Gardiner Police Dept Sgt. Todd Pilsbury canvasses Tuesday at 16 Fairview St. in Gardiner. A man was found dead at the residence, and a female resident was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
gardiner maine, maine crime
Related Stories
Latest Articles