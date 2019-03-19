Gardiner and Maine state police responded to a Gardiner home Tuesday morning for the report of gunshots.

Officers responded to 16 Fairview St. at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found two victims at the scene. A male was found deceased, while a female was transported from the scene with two gunshot wounds.

Police were characterizing the incident as suspicious, but said there was no threat to the community.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: