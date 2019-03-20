CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand will ban military style semiautomatics and assault rifles, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday, just six days after attacks on two mosques in Christchurch left 50 people dead.

“On 15 March our history changed forever. Now, our laws will too,” Ardern said. “We are announcing action today on behalf of all New Zealanders to strengthen our gun laws and make our country a safer place.”

She also announced a buyback scheme to encourage people who already own such weapons to surrender them.

The alleged gunman who attacked the Al Noor and Linwood mosques Friday used AR-15 weapons in the worst mass shooting New Zealand has ever seen.

