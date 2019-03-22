On Wednesday, May 1, you are invited to to celebrate the winners of the fifth annual Source Maine Sustainability Awards at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. The Source Awards honor the people, nonprofits, institutions and businesses that make Maine a greener, healthier place for all living creatures who call it home.
Winners will be announced in the Maine Sunday Telegram on Sunday, April 21, along with MOFGA‘s Russell Libby Agricultural Scholars: Maine students, teachers and working farmers seeking to deepen their knowledge of organic and sustainable farm systems.
Tickets include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and dessert.
When: Wednesday, May 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Awards ceremony starts at 6:30.
Where: The Commons at Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Rd., New Gloucester, Maine, 04260
Meet our past winners: 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015
