Central Maine is rich with opportunity and natural resources. We take a look at what business owners and policy makers can do to ensure a strong economy. Kennebec Journal business reporter Jessica Lowell will lead a conversation with members of the Department of Economic and Community Development, the Maine Development Foundation and the City of Augusta’s Developmental Services department to get advice and insight.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.

The Michael Klahr and Holocaust and Human Rights Center is at 46 University Drive, Augusta. Parking on-site is free.

About the moderator:

Jessica Lowell covers business and economic development and general news in the Gardiner area. A University of Maine graduate, she has worked for newspapers in New Hampshire, upstate New York and Wyoming, where she has won awards for investigative and explanatory journalism. She’s a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources.

About the panelists:

Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the State Department of Economic and Community Development

Yellow Light Breen, Executive Director of the Maine Development Foundation

Keith Luke, Deputy Director of Development Services with the City of Augusta

Keith Luke has served as Augusta’s Deputy Director of Development Services for six years. Chief among his responsibilities is managing the city’s economic development program. Over the past twenty years, Keith served in similar capacities in Westbrook, Windham and Topsham. He has is currently one of the city’s longest tenured downtown residents.

